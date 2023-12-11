The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding twelve men wanted for homicide crimes in South and Southwest Philadelphia.

“There are families across the city this holiday season who are mourning the loss of loved ones to these violent crimes,” said DA Krasner. “While my office’s partnerships with the Philadelphia Police Department and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s office are hugely important, the public plays a very important role in helping law enforcement bring those who commit these crimes to justice too. We simply cannot do this alone. If you know the whereabouts of any of these suspects, please contact law enforcement immediately.”

20-year-old Jaque Houston is on the run for fatally shooting his 38-year-old stepfather during an argument on March 9, 2023.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 1500 block of S. Dover Street. Police recovered eight 9mm fired cartridge casings at the scene, but never found the gun.

53-year-old Gary Yeiser is wanted for the fatal bludgeoning of a 68-year-old male during an argument on August 27.

The incident occurred on the 2100 block of Dickinson Street and was captured on surveillance camera. Yeiser is wanted on third-degree murder charges.

25-year-old Gustavo Casalez is wanted for fatally stabbing a 32-year-old male during an argument on February 3, 2022.

The stabbing occurred on the 6400 block of Dorel Street.

18-year-old Basir Gillette is wanted for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in the chest and wounding the victim’s 13-year-old cousin on May 13, 2021.

The shooting occurred on the 2300 block of South Ithan Street. No gun or bullets were found.

37-year-old Andre Goff is wanted for fatally shooting a 25-year-old male on September 23 on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue. Police did not recover a gun and no motive has been determined. Goff is wanted on charges of Murder, Conspiracy, VUFA 6105, and related charges.

46-year-old Jermaine Powell is wanted for fatally shooting a 45-year-old male on May 13 near the 5000 block of Haverford Avenue. Police found one Taurus 9mm handgun, one Glock 9mm handgun, and dozens of fired cartridge casings, but no motive has been determined. Police say Powell’s co-conspirator was arrested in September and is currently in custody, but Powell has yet to be caught. Powell is wanted on murder charges.

36-year-old Seifuddin Sabir is wanted for fatally shooting a 30-year-old male on August 11, 2019, on the 3900 block of Ford Road.

Seven 9mm fired cartridge casings were recovered from the scene, but no gun was ever found.

30-year-old Kyle Smith is wanted for fatally shooting a 46-year-old male in the head on September 22, 2021, during a robbery near 56th Street and Osage Avenue.

Police never recovered a gun or bullets. Smith’s co-conspirator was located and arrested in Florida in February 2022. Smith is wanted on charges of Murder.

33-year-old Nathaniel Thomas is wanted for fatally shooting a 34-year-old male on September 11, 2022. The shooting occurred on the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue after an unsuccessful carjacking, police say. Thomas is wanted on charges of Murder, Robbery, and related firearm offenses.

45-year-old Donald Whitingham is wanted for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in the chest during an argument on the morning of February 18, 2021. The shooting occurred outside of a convenience store on the 2900 block of South 70th Street. Police never recovered a gun or any ballistics evidence. Whittingham is wanted on murder charges.

24-year-old Malik Williams is wanted for fatally shooting a 19-year-old male in the chest on June 17, 2022, on the 600 block of Brooklyn Street.

Police found one .40 caliber fired cartridge casing. Williams is wanted on murder charges.

53-year-old Anthony Young is wanted for fatally shooting a 36-year-old male in the chest on October 17 on the 500 block of North 57th Street. A Ruger .357 caliber handgun and one fired cartridge casing were recovered by police. Young is wanted on murder charges.

Anyone with information about any of these twelve men should contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).