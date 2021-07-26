Crews work to repair 30-inch water main break in Queen Village

The Philadelphia Water Department is working to repair a water main break at 6th and Bainbridge in Queen Village.

The water main break happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were able to shut off the water around 1:00 a.m.

The break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing down the streets and into nearby businesses and homes. PWD is hiring crews to clean and dry out basements. It said its goal is to visit every property which needs water pumped out.

At this time, no customers are believed to be without water. Water outages should be reported by calling 215-685-6300.