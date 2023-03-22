Have you ever wanted to create a living work of art?

If so, Terrarium Therapy has the perfect workshop for you!

Moss Wall Art is a super low-maintenance, easy-to-make living work of art.

Kim Bailor, owner of Terrarium Therapy joined us in the studio to show Kelsey Fabian how to make moss art and talk about the upcoming workshop.

During the moss wall workshop you’ll learn how to make a beautiful moss wall with a live air plant inside.

If you’re interested in making your own moss walls, Kim will be hosting a workshop at Other Half Brewing, tonight, March 22nd from 6-7:30 pm.

You can find more information and buy tickets, here.