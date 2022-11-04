Posted: Nov 4, 2022 / 10:37 AM EDT Updated: Nov 4, 2022 / 10:37 AM EDT SHARE Grab the kids and head to Smith Memorial Playground for CraftNOW Create’s free art class November 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature demonstrations with materials that provide step-by-step instructions on creating nine crafts ideal for elementary-age students. For more information visit https://www.craftnowphila.org/ Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction