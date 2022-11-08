Cradles to Crayons is a non-profit organization that provides resources such as school supplies and clothing to homeless and low-income children. This Holiday season they are hosting a “Pack a Porsche” event collecting items needed for Philadelphia area kids ages infant- 12 years old. All interested guests are asked to bring unwrapped new clothing, toys, or book items for a child newborn to be placed in the back of a 2023 Cayenne. The event will take place on November 17th, 2022 from 6:30-8:30pm at Porsche Conshohocken. Each guest who donates will receive a raffle ticket with the chance to win a $200 gift certificate to Van Cleeve Bridal and Eveningwear and a gift certificate to Autograph Brasserie. Molly Boyd, Associate director of Cradles to Crayons in Philadelphia and Cameron Shahab, manager of Porsche Conshohocken joined us on the show to tell us more about the event. To find out more you can visit Cradles to Crayons..

