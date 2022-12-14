The Holiday season is a time of Joy but also sharing and giving. A local non-profit, “Philly Unknown” is hosting a big event today that is all about helping our local community.

An event called “Cover Up Philly” is happening today, Wednesday December 14th as an effort to collect and distribute winter gear for the local community.

Philly unknown Project Executive director, Britt James Carpenter and Dr. Kevin Moore, executive director of Courage Medicine came on the show to tell all us about the event.

The event will take place at Philadelphia Brewing Company on Wednesday, December 14th from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

They will be collecting brand new or lightly worn coats, hats, gloves, scarves, comforters, blankets, and other winter gear.

If you can’t make the event today, you can visit PhillyUnknownProject or CourageMedicine to find infomation and stay in the know about upcoming events and drives.