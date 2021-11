More relationships begin from dating apps than ever before but a new survey says those couples are more likely to part ways with a divorce. According to a new report from the Marriage Foundation, a couple that met online through dating apps or other forms, are six times more likely to divorce than couples who met through friends or family. The research included following 2,000 married couples and found 12% had a chance of getting divorced in the first year of marriage.

