Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two men who shot a man and woman during a robbery in North Philadelphia Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of E Street around 2:24 am.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 30-year-old woman was shot in the right leg by two unknown men.

Police transported both victims to Temple University Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition by medics, police say.

Police say there were no arrests made and no weapons recovered. Police confirmed the motive of the incident was a robbery.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

