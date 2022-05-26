Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Division is investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia where a teen was found suffering from a bullet wound inside a stranger’s home.
The incident happened on the 2300 block of Bailey Terrace around 7:57 pm Wednesday.
According to authorities, the owners of a home on the block found a 17-year-old boy inside the house. Police say the boy was lying on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, where he was pronounced by doctors at 8:20 pm.
No arrests were made, and guns were recovered.
