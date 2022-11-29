Councilmember Helen Gym announced Tuesday morning that she’s stepping down from Philadelphia City Council. Gym, announced her resignation via video message on social media.

I came on to City Council because I knew that together, we could find solutions to what other people told us was impossible. It’s been an incredible honor, Philadelphia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lvBsuPPOPP — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 29, 2022

This comes just days after the Philadelphia City Council swore in four new members.

Gym, a Philadelphia democrat was expected to join the candidates running for Mayor of Philadelphia in 2023. According to her bio on the Philadelphia City Council website, “She is the first Asian American woman to serve on her City Council body and the first Asian American Democrat elected to citywide office in 50 years.”

Gym highlighted her accomplishments on the council and stated “it has been an honor to serve as your City Councilmember”

Gym did not reveal her plans for the future but said, “whatever happens next, know this: I will be right alongside all of you fighting to make sure that Philadelphia is a safer, healthier, more prosperous, vibrant and creative place for all of us.”