Could the video meeting service ‘Zoom’ owe you money?

Both paid and free Zoom users could soon get some money back from the video conferencing company

Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit that claims it violates the rights of its users.

Some users accused the company of sharing personal data with Facebook, LinkedIn and Google.

The suit also claimed Zoom allowed hackers to interrupt meetings and share inappropriate content also known as “Zoom bombings.”

The settlement still needs approval from a United States district judge.

If the judge allows the settlement to go through, paid subscribers will be refunded 15 percent and free users can submit a claim for $15.