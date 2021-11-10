Could Dr. Oz be the next US Senator from Pennsylvania?

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 29: Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks onstage at the Good Health is Good Business panel at The Town Hall during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

Dr. Mehmet Oz became a household name in America back in the early 2000’s when he became a recurring guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Since 2009, Oz has hosted the daytime program The Dr. Oz Show. But could his next career path be in politics?

On Tuesday night TMZ reported that, according to its sources, Oz is considering a run for US Senator in the state of Pennsylvania as a republican. Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey currently represent the keystone state, but Toomey announced in October of 2020 that he would not seek reelection in 2022.

In a statement to People, a spokesperson told the magazine that although Oz has lived and voted in Pennsylvania during the past year, he currently as “no announcement” and is currently focused on the Dr. Oz Show. That show was renewed last year through the 2022-2023 season. The spokesperson did, however, acknowledge that Oz had received ‘encouragement’ to run.

Oz has deep ties to the Philadelphia region. He graduated from the Tower Hill School in Wilmington, DE and later obtained medical degrees from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1986.