Throughout the last two months you may have heard about or even taste-tested, the Herr’s “Flavored by Philly” chip contest flavors.

After narrowing down over 1,500 submissions, Herr’s narrowed down the finalists to Corropolose Italian Bakery, Tomato Pie flavor, John’s Roast Pork, Roast Pork Sandwich flavor, and Mike’s BBQ, Korean BBQ Wings flavor.

After nearly 17,600 votes were tallied, Corropolese Bakery was crowned winner.

“Tomato Pie is an old family recipe that has been cherished within our local community for generations,” Joe Corropolese, owner of Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli, said. “It all started in our home kitchen, where we crafted this beloved delicacy with love and passion. As a family business deeply rooted in the community, we wanted to showcase the flavors that our customers have grown to love and appreciate.”

“This year’s ‘Flavored by Philly’ contest has been an incredible journey, and we are thrilled to crown Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli Tomato Pie Chips as the winner of our second annual Flavored by Philly Contest,” said Ed Herr, Chairman and CEO of Herr’s. “Their innovative take on a beloved Philadelphia delicacy truly embodies the spirit of the ‘Flavored by Philly’ contest. Herr’s is committed to celebrating the local talent and unique flavors that make Philadelphia a culinary haven, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli to bring their beloved dish to snack lovers.”

As the winning flavor, Corrpolese Italian Bakery has won $10,000 and David Gilmartin, the person who nominated Corropolese, has won $5,000. John’s Roast Pork and Mike’s BBQ have both won $2,500 as the runners-up. The people who nominated the runners-up have won $1,000 each.