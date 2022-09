Based in the culturally vibrant neighborhood known as Fishtown, Corridor Contemporary specializes in international contemporary and modern art. The three-floor gallery represents a diverse group of both local and international artists. PHL17’s Benjamin Perkins stopped to look at their new “Philadelphia Featured” group exhibition, which dedicated an entire gallery floor to local artists. Visit https://www.corridor-contemporary.com/ to learn more.

