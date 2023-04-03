Cornwells Elementary School celebrated a big milestone this weekend.

The Bensalem school celebrated its 25th Anniversary and opened its time capsule for the first time since 1998.

Local politicians, teachers, current and former ‘Cornwellians’, and community members gathered at the school to celebrate and catch a glimpse of what’s inside the time capsule.

As people walked into the auditorium, they were greeted by Cornwells students singing the Alma Mater song. Justin Augst, the current music teacher at Cornwells, said “About 10-15 former students were able to come back and sing with the choir and it was just so nice seeing them here again”.

Current Cornwells Elementary School Principal, Dr. Shawn Mark was joyous seeing all her former and current students in the building again. “It was a wonderful day filled with celebration and it felt great just reconnecting with former students”, she said.

After the unveiling, attendees were able to look at the items inside the time capsule and take a stroll down memory lane by walking around the school and visiting their old classrooms.

The time capsule contained everything from photographs, newspapers, mail, toys, games, and even empty milk cartons and snack wrappers.

As they walked through the halls, attendees were greeted by current and former teachers and were able to look around and see photographs and art projects from their time at Cornwells Elementary School.

“It’s really nice to see all the former ‘Cornwellians’ strolling down memory lane. I’ve only been here for four years but speaking to all the former students gave me a ton of history and it inspired me”, said Danielle Dea, a current first-grade teacher at Cornwells.

Class of 1999 graduate, Dan Szymanski, felt nostalgic being back at his old stomping grounds. “It feels really good seeing old friends and knowing that this place is thriving and well”, he said.

For other teachers in the Bensalem School District like Ronald Morris, the event felt really special. “It’s great to bring everyone together and celebrate this very special day here in Bensalem Township School District”, he said.

Multi-generational ‘Cornwellian’, Gavin Phelan, said, “being here is really nostalgic, and it’s really cool to see how all the fun is continuing through the generations”.

The time capsule which is an old telephone booth from the school will be filled again this week by current students and will be opened again at the 50th Anniversary ceremony in 2048.

Editors note: As a former ‘Cornwellian’ myself, I remember seeing the time capsule and wondering what was inside. Being able to witness and document this event is something I will always remember.