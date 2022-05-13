Republican Jake Corman is out of the governor’s race, and he immediately endorsed Lou Barletta. Corman says now is the time for Republicans to unite behind one candidate.

He thinks Barletta has the best chance of beating Democrat Josh Shapiro in November. He cited Barletta’s experience as mayor of Hazleton and a U.S. Congressman.

Doug Mastriano is currently leading in the polls. He’s faced criticism from some Republicans who say he can’t appeal to moderate voters.

But Barletta and Corman say this isn’t about Mastriano, and they will back whoever becomes the Republican nominee. The Pennsylvania primary is, of course, this Tuesday, May 17th.

The Pennsylvania races for governor and US senate are races not only Pennsylvanians are on top of. But they are races the entire nation is keeping an eye on.