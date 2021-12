On December 9, 2021, Philadelphia’s 24th Police District will be hosting its 1st Annual Christmas Family Parade. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m., starting from 3901 Whitaker Avenue.

This is a mobile event with police vehicles, a Fire Truck with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch on board. The parade will travel to the homes of three families to drop off a Christmas tree, decorations, food baskets, and toys for each child.