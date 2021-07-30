Cool places to grab a sweet treat in Avalon, NJ PHL17 News by: Monica Cryan Posted: Jul 30, 2021 / 10:20 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 30, 2021 / 10:20 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP Looking for a sweet way to cool down this summer? Avalon has got two popular places for amazing ice cream. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction