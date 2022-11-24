Each Thanksgiving our morning team at PHL17 likes to have their own Thanksgiving meal together. This year they paid a visit to our friends at White Dog Café in Haverford to get in the Thanksgiving spirit. They made a stop in the kitchen to try their hand at cooking some Thanksgiving food staples and sat down for a delicious Thanksgiving meal together.

White Dog Cafe offers delicious food for all occasions! You can check out more information about White Dog Cafe, book a reservation, or check out their menu here.