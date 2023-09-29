We’ve all been there; you’re waiting for the bus and you realize you forgot your SEPTA Key Card. Well, the days of scrambling through your purse to find quarters or running to the nearest ticket office are over because SEPTA is now accepting contactless payments on all buses, trolleys, and subways.

Beginning today, Friday, September 29, all SEPTA transit modes except for Regional Rail will now accept contactless payment methods including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, etc.

Regional Rail is set to roll out contactless payments in early 2024.

Whether you are boarding the bus or getting on a trolley or subway train, all turnstiles and fare boxes will allow you to simply tap your payment method and proceed.



“We are thrilled to launch this new way to pay… Contactless payment is the future of public transit, and this technology will transform how people travel on SEPTA.”, said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr.



The best part about these new contactless options is that they come with the same benefits like $2 one-way discounted fare that was previously only available for SEPTA Key Card users.



“This technology makes SEPTA more convenient for everyone to use SEPTA – whether you are a regular customer, occasional rider, or a new customer. By giving our riders the option to pay their fares with what they already have in their pockets, we are making our system easier to use. This will be critical as we continue with efforts to rebuild ridership.”, said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards.



