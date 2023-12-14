Shoppers may still be on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift.

However, instead of searching for something unique to put under the Christmas tree, consider a special experience instead.

We’re continuing our holiday happenings with details on experiences or events that could be given as a gift….

Theater:

If anyone loves the arts consider going to the theater, which is in the center of Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center.

There are shows like Mama Mia and Mrs. Doubtfire scheduled over the next year and you don’t have to break the bank to attend.

Vintage Motorcycles & Car Races:

Have a gearhead that’s into old motorcycles and cars? You might want to consider visiting The Race of the Gentlemen in Wildwood, NJ.

The event is usually held the first weekend of October and features Pre-World War II motorcycle races, old car shows, and a nighttime bonfire.

Wine Tour & Tasting:

You can’t go wrong with a wine tour in Delaware. Nassau Valley Vineyards has been around for 30 years. This spring you can schedule a guided tour, wine tastings, and enjoy it all with prices ranging from $15 to $20 each.

Scenic Train Ride:

Finally, enjoy a day of scenic railway tours.

This comes courtesy of Lehigh Gorge Scenic Train Rides in Jim Thorpe, PA.

All year you can board a vintage train to take a look at what mother nature has to offer.

Right now they have The Santa Claus Special.

That’s where you get to ride a train with Old Saint Nick and take pictures with him.