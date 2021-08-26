Completing Back-to-School Shopping without Breaking the Bank

For many Colleges and Universities, classes are back in session while many school-aged children will be headed back to the classroom soon.

As some are aware, back to school shopping can become expensive, but Certified Financial Planner Daniel Hernandez, gives helpful tips on how to effectively check off the needed school supplies from your list without going over budget.

For helpful tips on budgeting, best time to shop, or ways to save watch the full video. Also, feel free to contact Daniel Hernandez at dhernandez@lincolninvestment.com or click here.