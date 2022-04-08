Host of “In Focus” and Manager of Community Affairs — hosting a virtual panel yesterday for Eluna — a nonprofit supporting children and families impacted by grief or addiction.

The panel called “community conversations” addressed the importance of mentorship and breaking the cycle of addiction to help children and families who are impacted by substance use disorder.

Eluna based in Philadelphia has camps for children and teens offering fun activities as well as emotional support and grief education. Mentors, program directors and participants in their programs were among those sharing their perspectives. Jennifer Lewis-Hall has covered the opioid epidemic – her latest special program was “phl17 in focus what every family needs to know about opioids.” this may she is receiving a Pennsylvania broadcasting award for her story “two women on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic” featured in that special.

The Virtual Event: Eluna Community Conversation: Breaking the Cycle of Addiction through Mentoring



This free, one-hour virtual panel will focus on how mentoring can help children and families break the intergenerational cycle of addiction. Our panel, featuring Camp Mariposa mentors, youth participants, and program directors, will highlight how trained mentors are successfully helping youth and families cope with a loved one’s substance use disorder and preventing the next generation from developing their own addiction.

Eluna is a public, 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to support children and families impacted by grief or addiction. Founded in 2000 in Seattle by former MLB pitcher Jamie Moyer and child advocate Karen Phelps Moyer, Eluna was originally called The Moyer Foundation and launched a series of programs supporting thousands of children and families annually.

Camp Mariposa is a year-round addiction prevention and mentoring program for youth ages 9-12 affected by the substance use of a family member and is offered in 18 locations across the US and Canada. For more information, please visit www.elunanetwork.org.