What’s the Superbowl without a little friendly competition, right?

Well, the Commonwealth Youthchoirs of Philadelphia have set a friendly wager between themselves and the Kansas City Youth Chorus.

If, and when the Birds win, the Kansas City Choir must send the Commonwealth Youthchoirs some famous Kansas city BBQ and most importantly sing a rendition of the fight song, Fly Eagles Fly.

We spoke with Commonwealth Youthchoirs director Frank J. Van Atta and some of his students about the challenge, and got a preview of the Fly Eagles Fly sung by the members of the Commonwealth Youthchoirs of Philadelphia.

You can get more information about the Commonwealth Youthchoirs of Philadelphia, here