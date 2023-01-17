Yesterday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Ralph Hunter Sr, President and Founder of the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey, says it is more important now than ever to continue commemorating and keeping Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy alive.

PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis Hall spoke to Ralph about why MLK Jr’s legacy is so important and what this day means to him.

You can see more of the interview during PHL17’s Black History Month Special in February.

Find out more about the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey here.