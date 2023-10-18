He is a hilarious stand-up comedian, and he’ll be back in Philly at “Punchline” this Friday and Saturday nights.

PHL17’s Jimmy Marlow talked with Yo about his upcoming shows, and what it’s like being a comedian in modern society.

Yo also details his comedic style, and how he processes information in real-time to offer a variety of jokes and to connect with viewers in the moment based on what happening at the time.

Jimmy also asked what it’s like performing in front of live audiences, versus doing taped content without a crowd.

Give a listen as Michael Yo discusses these topics and more, and book your tickets for his upcoming shows at PunchlinePhilly.com