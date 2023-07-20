In less than 24 hours, the new Barbie movie gets released, and if you’re still looking to get into the Barbie mood, PHL17 has compiled a list of the best Barbie themed activities, foods, drinks, and fun around Philadelphia.

Leading at the top the list, is Blondie in Manayunk which has completely transformed into an all pink Barbie World filled with pink décor, pink cuisine, pink drinks, and photo opps with all things pink.

Cocktails: “Malibu Blondie” – Bay Breeze inspired “Blondie Bombshell” – Raspberry Martini “Ken’s Kiss” – Frosé

Cuisine: Barbie’s Berry Bliss Pancakes — Pink Berry Pancakes Pretty in Pink Cake — Pink Funfetti Cake



Next up, is Barbie land at Taqueria Amor. Starting today, Taqueria Amor completely transforms into a pretty in pink Barbie Land with pink-powered cocktails and delicious pink bites.

Cocktails: Skipper’s Pink Slipper- Strawberry Lychee Marharita Berrylicious- Rasberry Mule Malibu BAR-BAY Breeze- Malibu Bay Breeze Let’s Go Party – Spicy Blood Orange Margarita Dream House- Frozen Orange Creamsicle Margarita

Cuisine: Ken’s Kajun Salmon Taco Coconut Kisses Pink Fishes Tuna Ceviche



Taqueria Amor

Starting tomorrow, Friday July 21, Dock Street Brewery starts a weekend-long Barbie party.

Barbie Cocktails: Pink Jeep + Rollerblades- Hibiscus gin, watermelon, mint, seltzer. Totally Buzzed Barbie- rose vodka, blackberry, lemon, sparkling wine. Malibu Day Dream- rum, coconut, pineapple, lime, orange, and strawberry. Dock Street Barracuda- a naturally pink Berlinerweisse brewed with raspberries and hibiscus.



Dock Street Brewery

If you’re looking to strap on your Barbie Pink roller-skates and have a blast, the IBX Riverrink is throwing a Barbie Skate Party tonight, July 20, from 6-9 p.m.

Skate Rental: $10

Skate Admission: $5

Use promo code PHILLYRIVERSTROLL2023 to receive FREE skate admission when you reserve your tickets online.

Need a reason to grab a bagel for breakfast?

Bagels and Co.is getting in the Barbie mood with their new Pink birthday cake flavored cream cheese.

If you’re looking for an edible masterpiece to impress all your guests with, stop by Madison K Cookies for these beautiful and delicious Barbie and Ken treats.

Available Thursday to Saturday, July 20-22, while supplies last.

If your Barbie dreams consist of all things pink and glitter, Evil Genius is taking things one step further by making a pink sparkly beer. The new “Her Dream House” is a 5.5% Pink Raspberry Glitter Beer that is as delicious as it is pretty.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Evil Genius will be continuing the celebrations during their Barbie Drag Brunch Extravaganza on August 6.

The event is 18+ and tickets only includes entry. All food and drinks are pay as you go.

Brewerytown Food Hall is joining in on the Barbie fun by doing a twist on a classic. The new Barbie Dream cocktail is a strawberry Mint lemon drop martini with a sugar/lemon zest rim and edible flowers.

Need another pink drink before the big movie debut? Grab some delicious bites and sip on a Pink Lady cocktail at Figo Ristorante. The new Barbie themed Pink Lady Cocktail is made with Pink Lemonade Vodka, Fresh Lemon, Strawberry and Mint.

Although the movie comes out tomorrow, the Barbie festivities in Philly are continuing into the weekend. After watching the movie and living out your Barbie party dreams all night long, the next best thing is waking up and going to Barbie Brunch at Añejo Philly. On Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 11:30am to 3:00pm, Anejo with be hosting a Bottomless Barbie Brunch.

For just $47 per person, you will enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless mimosa, margs, bloody mary’s and Sangria’s.

Wear your best Barbie outfit for a chance to win a $50 gift card for future use at Anejo.

Barbie Brunch will be filled with tons of photo opps at the photo Booth, delicious food and drink specials, and a special Barbie movie themed playlist. Tickets and reservations are required.

Last but not least, the Barbie fun continues into August. Philly-favorite Uptown Beer Garden will transform into a Barbie dream house filled with brunch, booze, and Barbie’s on August 6.

From 12-2 p.m. you can dance, take pictures, and enjoy a specially crafted buffet brunch.

So no matter what you decide to do, put on your best Barbie pink, see the new film, and after all that, Come on Barbie, let’s go Party!