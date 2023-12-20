(WPHL) — The suspected ‘Fairmount Park Rapist’ and man arrested for a recent series of knife attacks in Pennypack Park has been linked to a 20-year-old cold case in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, 46-year-old Elias Diaz, a person of interest in the case, is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Murder, Rape, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering With Evidence, possession of an Instrument of Crime, and other related counts, in connection to the 2003 Cold Case murder of 30-year-old Rebecca Park.

Police say Diaz was originally arrested on Sunday, December 17 for a series of knife attacks in Pennypack Park, but DNA linked him to the murder of Rebecca Park.

Authorities say there is an ongoing investigation into Diaz’s connection to Park’s murder and other incidents involving the ‘Fairmount Park Rapist’ from 2003.

Anyone with information about Diaz or any of the other incidents he may be involved in should call the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or dial 911.

According to PA Court documents obtained by PHL17 Diaz is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in early January 2024.