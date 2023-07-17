Pennsylvania (WPHL)- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Code Orange Air Quality alert for the entire Pennsylvania region for Monday, July 17.

This comes as smoke from the Canadian wildfires yet again creates unsafe air quality conditions throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

According to the DEP, the code orange alert was issued due to fine particulate matter.

Code Orange ranges from 101 to 150, according to the Air Quality Index.

Young children, elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, should limit outdoor activities and monitor their health, warns the DEP.

The DEP urges Pennsylvania residents to avoid the following while the Code Orange air quality alert is in place:

Avoid burning leaves, trash, and other materials

Avoiding gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

You can monitor air quality in your area, here.