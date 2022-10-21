Old City’s beloved bars and next-door neighbors Khyber Pass Pub and Royal Boucherie are teaming up to host a brand new festival, Cochon et Cidre. The event kicks off Philly Cider week this Sunday, October 23rd, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Come ready to enjoy lots of cider, pork influenced dishes, live entertainment, plus a whole roasted pig! Visit https://www.royalboucherie.com/ for details and reservation information.