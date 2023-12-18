A coastal storm snarled traffic in the Delaware Valley as people went back to work for the week before Christmas.

Monday morning’s heavy rain and wind flooded roads and downed trees during the height of rush hour, slowing drives on I-95 and I-76. Some roads and highways were completely closed, like the Admiral Wilson Boulevard with more than half a dozen cars stalled in the flood waters.

Two water rescues were performed in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County and a school was closed in Buckingham Township, Bucks County because of flooding in nearby Lahaska Creek.

Radar estimates two to four inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours, starting Sunday and continuing into Monday morning. In Darby Borough, Delaware County residents had to be evacuated as water levels rose to waist deep.

At one point Monday morning, Poweroutages.us reported 50,000 outages of the more than four million customers tracked in New Jersey, majority coming from Monmouth County.

PHL 17’s Weather Source meteorologist Monica Cryan says the rain is moving out and the rest of the week looks much drier but colder.