Closing the gap for women in male dominant professions

PHL17 loves the kids! Today we spoke with Mollie Elkman the author of “The House That She Built.” It’s based on a real house that was built by women only 100 women in Utah.

Cover of ” The House that She Built” available now

Kelly Ireland, a local plumber is one of the women who help built the house in Utah joined us and explained why it is important for women to get in this industry.

” Visibility is the key, said Ireland.”

Teaching young girls at an early age on how to use a screw driver and other tools will help rise the number of women in the construction industry. This book is great to have in your home to show your daughter multiples trades.