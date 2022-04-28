Philadelphia (WPHL)- For over 40 years, the Blue Cross Broad Street 10-Miler has been a Philadelphia tradition. According to the Broadstreetrun website, it’s the nation’s largest 10-miler.

For the first time since 2019, the event will return to its traditional spring date May 1, 2022. The race will be in person, and individuals must be fully vaccinated to participate.

According to police, Broad Street will be closed from Olney Ave to Pattison Ave. Parking is prohibited on this route between 12:00 am and 1:00 pm. There will be signs posted, police say.

Tow trucks will relocate any vehicles on the course. Septa Broad Street Line will remain open, but all Septa Bus routes will be rerouted.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

