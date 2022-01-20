Since the mid-eighties, Beiler’s has been a fixture in Reading Terminal Market. The Bakery is known for its fresh made doughnuts but it’s pies have their own loyal following.

“We bake these pies off here and like the pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie and the shoo-fly pie,” said Lester Fisher. “The shoe-fly is probably the real staple. I mean those are all made from scratch right here.”

Beiler’s offers more than 20 different varieties of its pies that are baked in house daily.

“The cool things about these is they’re full of fruit and its fresh fruit, so there’s no canned fruit or anything like that,” added Fisher. “That’s what makes them great really.”