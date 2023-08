Philadelphia city employees can get free SEPTA Key starting Friday, September 1. Full time, part time, and temporary employees are all eligible. According to the City of Philadelphia, this will allow about 22,000 workers to travel on SEPTA for free.

This is all part of a major expansion of the SEPTA Key Advantage program. The City of Philadelphia is now the largest employer in the region to use the program. The City joins Drexel, Penn Medicine, and Wawa in providing this benefit to employees.