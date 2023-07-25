The City of Philadelphia has filed a lawsuit against multiple gun shop who have engaged in previous straw purchasing transactions, therefore aiding the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia.

For those unfamiliar with the term, a straw purchase is the act in which a buyer purchases a gun for the purpose of transferring it or selling it to an individual who is unable to legally make the purchase themselves.

Frank’s Gun Shop & Shooting Range in Northeast Philadelphia, Delia’s Gun Shop in Northeast Philadelphia, and Tanner’s Sports Center located in Jamison, PA, are all specifically named in the lawsuit filed by the City of Philadelphia and co-counsel Everytown Law and Kramer Levin.

“On a daily basis, Philadelphia residents are coping with tragedies perpetuated by criminals with guns — criminals who should never have access to guns in the first place. Today, the City of Philadelphia is taking legal action against dealers who have ignored red flags of illegal gun trafficking for the sake of profit,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “I am confident that this lawsuit to stop straw purchasing transactions is a significant step in making our neighborhoods safer.”

“The scourge of gun violence is a serious threat to Philadelphia and many communities across the country,”said Jordan Estes, partner at Kramer, Levin. “Stores that allow straw purchasing are a critical part of the gun pipeline fueling the gun violence epidemic, and this lawsuit seeks to hold them accountable.”

“This lawsuit is a critical step forward in holding these dealers accountable and it should be a warning to any other bad-faith dealers who put profits over the law and public safety.” said Alla Lefkowitz, Senior Director of Affirmative Litigation for Everytown Law. “



A press release from Mayor Jim Kenney’s stated that these three vendors alone were the source of over 1,300 crime guns throughout Philadelphia from 2015 to 2019, although more recent data is not publicly available.

The lawsuit states that the three gun shops have proceeded with firearm transactions despite indicators of illegal activity including high volume, multiple-sale transactions involving duplicate or near-duplicate firearms, open collaboration between buyers and others in-store, and the presentation of false identification to store clerks.

The criminal court finds that between March 2018 and March 2022 these gun shops have collectively sold at least 158 guns to at least 32 straw purchasers.

The lawsuit continued by saying gun sold at all three shops were used in various homicides, non-fatal shootings, and continue to be found in Philadelphia in crimes including home invasions, robbery, narcotics possession, narcotics distribution, vehicle theft, and other violent crimes. The guns are most commonly found in the hands of minors, individuals with prior felony charges, or others who are prohibited from owning or buying a gun.

“The scourge of gun violence continues to plague our city, and our stakeholders must take decisive action to address this pressing issue,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “Together, we will work tirelessly to dismantle the channels that fuel gun violence and create a safer future for all who live, work and play in our city.”



“With over 215 fatal shootings this year alone, Philadelphia is in a gun violence crisis and we are doing everything within our legal power to stop weapons from infiltrating our streets and getting into the hands of criminals who are harming residents and devastating our communities,” said Diana Cortes, City Solicitor. “