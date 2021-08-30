City of Philadelphia announces 2021 Made In America COVID-19 guidelines & road closures

The Made In America Festival is back September 4th and 5th on the Ben Franklin Parkway. The city of Philadelphia released the following COVID-19 information:

The Made in America Festival will implement all CDC and local public health mandates and guidelines. In accordance with current guidance, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (card or photo of card) must be presented by ticketholders at entry. The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained before attending the Made in America Festival. In addition, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks.

The city also released a number of road closures and parking restrictions.

Phase 1: 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 29 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Phase 2: 7 a.m. on Monday, August 30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Spring Garden Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Phase 3: 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

Parking prohibited on 22nd Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue (west side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side).

Phase 4: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval.

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted and outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain open on Wednesday, September 1.

Phase 5: 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 2 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 22nd and 23rd Streets (eastbound only).

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted on Thursday, September 2.

Phase 6: 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7:

CLOSED: Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

CLOSED: 23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

CLOSED: 22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place

CLOSED: 21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

CLOSED: Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

CLOSED: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 3, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will remain open for employees and guests of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will be accessible via 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

All road closures will be lifted prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Phase 7: 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 4 to 5 a.m. on Monday, September 6:

The most extensive road closures and parking restrictions around the festival site will begin at 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, and remain in effect through the duration of the event. Many of the road closures listed below will be lifted prior to 5 a.m. on Monday, September 6 as roads are cleaned and serviced.

Road Closures:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street. Note: The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to museum guests via a special route (Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street/Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive).

20th Street, between Race Street and Vine Street

21st Street, between Winter Street and Hamilton Street.

22nd Street, between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street.

23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Spring Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden Street Bridge. Note: The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Museum of Art operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian use.

Kelly Drive, between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval.

2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store and 21st Street. Note: The eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store.

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street. Note: I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.



Short duration, intermittent closures of 2200-2400 Pennsylvania Avenue are expected at times on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5 for movement of equipment and resources. Motorists are advised to utilize caution in the area and obey instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Parking Restrictions:

Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street).

Winter Street, between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street).

20th Street, between Vine Street and Callowhill Street (east side of street).

21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street).

22nd Street, between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street).

Park Towne Place, between 22nd Street and 24th Street (both sides of street).

Spring Garden Street, between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street.

Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event venue as dictated by conditions. Resident and visitors should always obey posted signs and instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.