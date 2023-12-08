A holiday experience like no other is coming to Atlantic City this weekend.

The magical, musical, family-friendly ‘Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderful’ show has been making its way across the U.S. and its next stop is at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.

The ‘Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderful’ show features Cirque performers from around the world, beautiful costumes, stunning sets, daredevil stunts, amazing music, and so much more.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian spoke with Vince Ortega, the show’s lead male singer and Associate Director to get a preview of what audiences can expect.

The ‘Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland’ will be at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City on Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, December, 10 at 3 p.m.

You can purchase tickets and find more information about the show, here.