Christmas Village returns to Love Park in Philadelphia PHL17 News by: Khiree Stewart Posted: Dec 1, 2021 / 12:45 PM EST / Updated: Dec 1, 2021 / 12:45 PM EST Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up Our Khiree Stewart went to Christmas Village at Love Park in Center City, Philadelphia to see some of what it is offering this year. He got to meet Santa Claus, try some new food, and talk to vendors! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction