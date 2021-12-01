Christmas Village returns to Love Park in Philadelphia

Our Khiree Stewart went to Christmas Village at Love Park in Center City, Philadelphia to see some of what it is offering this year.

He got to meet Santa Claus, try some new food, and talk to vendors!

