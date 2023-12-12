Christmas is just 13 days away and whether you already picked out your tree or are still waiting to find the perfect one, it’s important to be safe to avoid unnecessary holiday mishaps.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian spoke to Joshua Malik, CEO of Joshua Tree Experts this morning to tell us everything we need to know about Christmas tree safety. Watch the full video above.

Most important tips:

Choose a recently cut, healthy tree.

Keep new Christmas trees watered thoroughly. A six-foot tree needs about one gallon of water, every other day.

Use lights that are rated for indoor use and don’t create heat, such as LED lights or battery-powered lights.

Don’t overload your electrical outlet. If you want to use a variety of lights and other electric decorations, use a surge-protected power strip or plug them into different circuits around the house.

Keep the tree at least three feet away from candles and fireplaces.

