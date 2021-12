Visitors of all ages are invited to explore this year’s annual World Nativities exhibition and the guided Christmas in the Castle tour both running through January 30 at the Glencairn Museum.

Glencairn was built between 1928 and 1939 in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania. The castle like building was once the home of Raymond and Mildred (Glenn) Pitcairn and their children. The building now serves as a not-for-profit museum of religious art and history.