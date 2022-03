Philadelphia (WPHL)- Throughout the month of March, PHL17 is recognizing remarkable women in our area. You nominated a remarkable woman in your life, and we’ve narrowed it down to four finalists.

Meet Samii Emdur, a registered nurse at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and licensed resource foster parent. In 2018 Samii founded Camp to Belong River Valley, a one-week camp that reunites siblings who have been separated by the foster care system.