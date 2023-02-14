Today is Valentine’s Day and the two most common gifts are either Chocolates or flowers.

Well a study done by the National Confectioners Association says a whopping 92% of people would prefer to receive the gift of chocolates and/or candy.

Each Valentine’s Day chocolate and candy sales bring in an estimated $4 billion in revenue.

But that’s not all, back in the day, Chocolate used to be prescribed by doctors to ‘heal a broken heart’.

The anti-depressant qualities in Chocolate like dopamine, serotonin and other endorphins, were said to boost and help their patients mood.

Each year American’s buy over 58 million pounds of Chocolate for Valentine’s day, and this year the number of sales is projected to grow an addition 5% throughout the Valentine’s Day season.

“Chocolate has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day for most Americans. We have seen consistent increases in sales of both dark and milk chocolate products over the last decade. Especially our chocolate covered pretzels.”, said Jeff Asher, President & CEO of Asher’s Chocolate Co.

