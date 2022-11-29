A 4-year-old boy taken inside a stolen vehicle in West Philadelphia Monday night, has been found safe. Police say, the child was sleeping inside his father’s 2019 Black Honda CRV along the 200 block on S. 52nd street. The vehicle was turned on with the keys inside while the father went into a nearby business to make a delivery.

Witnesses told police they saw two men, an 18-year old and another unidentified man trying to enter the vehicle and starting banging on the window to let them know a child was inside. Witnesses stopped the 18-year-old, from getting inside, but the second man got into the vehicle and drove off.

The car was successfully found at 8:24 p.m. in a parking lot near University avenue and Curie boulevard where the child was safely found. Chief Inspector Scott Small says, “I personally saw the child and the child is in good spirits drinking and eating right now. He went through a lot but he appears to be fine and happy that he’s reunited with mom and dad.”

According to police, the 18-year-old man is cooperating and has provided information about the second man he was with.

Authorities are urging everyone to remember to never leave your keys in the car unattended, no matter how short the time period is.

Police are still searching for the suspect who stole the vehicle.