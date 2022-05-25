Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 21, 2022.
Police say 12-year-old Noormyjah Powell was last seen leaving her home on the 1700 block of Snyder Street at 9:00 pm.
Powell was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black tights, police say.
Police urge the public to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Powell.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
