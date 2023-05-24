PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Philadelphia-based Chickie’s and Pete’s has announced it will be paying for both E-Z Pass and cash tolls on a portion of the Atlantic City Expressway.

The restaurant says they will pay tolls for the driver’s going eastbound at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on Friday, May 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chickie’s and Pete’s also will be giving out free Crabfries from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Frank S. Farley Service Plaza on the same day.

Besides Chickie’s and Pete’s, there will be an outdoor celebration with complimentary food and drink from many vendors such as Hershey’s Ice Cream, Mars, Carlo’s Bakery, Applegreen, and Monster Energy Drink.

“Free Toll Friday has become one of my favorite summertime traditions,” said Chickie’s & Pete’s Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi. “It’s a great way to thank all those who have supported us over the years and kick off the summer in a fun way.”

More information about Chickie’s and Pete’s can be found here.

Chickie’s and Pete’s is also partnering up with the Patriot Fund, which works to help veterans return from duty proactively supported psychologically, emotionally, socially, and financially as they and their families re-engage into civilian life.

Ciarrocchi chose Memorial Day Weekend to pay the tolls as a way to honor his family’s military tradition. “My Dad and my Uncles were all in the military,” said Ciarrocchi. “In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy, and I couldn’t think of a better way to honor him.”

The expressway is a 44-mile-long toll road that begins in Washington Township, near the Pennsylvania state line, and runs to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As of January 1, 2023, all passenger vehicles currently must pay a $4.55 toll at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza.