HORSHAM, PA (WPHL)- Students from Chester Charter Scholars Academy were invited to Bimbo Bakeries, Conshohocken Sales Center Friday to see how their favorite baked goods are produced, delivered and the many career opportunities that are available to them in the future.

Bimbo, partnered with the Philadelphia Union Foundation held a tour and panel discussion with company leaders for the students.

The student participants are from the Philadelphia Union Foundation’s IAM Project, which levels the playing field for high school students from low-income backgrounds in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Upon arriving at the Sales Center, students heard from Bimbo Bakeries USA associates, who shared an overview of the company and its operation. The associates described the various types of jobs it takes to run the nation’s largest baking company, and how their individual experiences and education helped them navigate their careers.

“We are so proud to partner with the Philadelphia Union Foundation’s iAM Project and look forward to serving as mentors with these bright and talented students over the next few years,” said Dana Connors, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Board Member of the Philadelphia Union Foundation.

Friday’s event was the first in a series of Learn and Explore Workshops as part of the Philadelphia Union Foundation’s iAM Project.

“The Philadelphia Union Foundation has always been an agent of change for the underserved,” said Paul Howard, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Union Foundation. “I am so grateful to Bimbo Bakeries USA, who did not hesitate to partner with us on this crucial social mobility initiative. There is no better setting for the iAM Project’s inaugural Learn & Explore the workshop.”