CHERRY HILL, NJ (WPHL)- A beautiful song and an incredible tribute in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, for the father of PHL17’s very own Jennifer Lewis-Hall.

With local officials, residents, and students in attendance, the cherry hill public school’s administration building was renamed in honor of Arthur Lewis on Friday.

Hall, a pioneer, and champion of diversity was the first African American elected to the Cherry Hill school board. Lewis was the first African American to become acting deputy director of the drug enforcement administration.

Hall talked about the honor and her father’s trailblazing life and career.

Biography of Arthur Lewis

Arthur Lewis’ career in law enforcement began as a special agent, criminal investigator in 1956 in the United States Treasury Department Federal Bureau of Narcotics. Mr. Lewis worked initially undercover penetrating major heroin trafficking organizations. His first assignment was in New York City, then Philadelphia in 1957. Detroit followed in 1958 with special assignments throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada. In the late 1960’s he was appointed to the position of group supervisor in Chicago, Illinois.

After several government reorganizations, Mr. Lewis was transferred into the United States Justice Department Drug Enforcement Administration. A number of promotions followed. In 1970 Mr. Lewis moved to Detroit where he was appointed to the position of Deputy Regional Director. His region covered Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky. Just a year later, his career in law enforcement would take him to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he was named Special Agent In Charge of the Mid-Atlantic Region overseeing offices in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, The District of Columbia and North Carolina. With this promotion, Mr. Lewis became the first African-American in federal law enforcement to achieve this position.

It was under his direction and leadership during his esteemed career in Philadelphia where the Philadelphia Joint Narcotic Task Force was established. This task force is made up of Philadelphia police officers, drug enforcement agents and Pennsylvania state troopers. This is the second longest running joint narcotic task force in the United States.

Having made major strides within the Justice Department, Mr. Lewis as a Special Agent in Charge, was called to Washington D.C. where he was the first African-American named acting Deputy Administrator of The Drug Enforcement Administration, a position requiring a presidential appointment. His reach and responsibilities were extensive covering all domestic and foreign enforcement, intelligence and compliance within sixteen domestic districts and 52 offices in 32 foreign countries. In 1978 Mr. Lewis served as the United States representative to INTERPOL, the International Police, at the sixth African Regional Conference in Tunisia.

(Left) Hunter Lewis (Middle), Arthur Lewis (Right), Jennifer-Lewis Hall

Arthur Lewis has received numerous honors and awards during his career that has spanned a quarter century in law enforcement. But, he is most proud of his participation in Segar/Davis versus Attorney General Griffin Bell. This was a landmark civil rights case where African-American agents of DEA sued the United States government for discrimination based on race, disparate treatment in promotions, assignments and disciplinary action. Mr. Lewis was the lead witness in the suit where he gave a compelling overview of the unfair treatment of African-American agents. After three long years of battling the United States government, the federal judge hearing the case ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

As a result of this landmark case, other federal agents in the United States Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were empowered to take similar actions. The landscape in federal enforcement was forever changed leading to greater opportunities in hiring and promotions of African-American men and women. But, as Art says, “we still have away to go.”

Mr. Lewis did not rest on his laurels and career success. He is a charter and life member of NOBLE, The National Organization of Black Law Executives. And, he is a co-founder of the Philadelphia chapter of NOBLE.

Mr. Lewis retired from his career in federal law enforcement in March, 1980 and literally began working a week later building another 20-year career as an executive in the casino and hotel industry in Atlantic City rising to the position of Vice President of Governmental Affairs and Corporate Security for the Pratt Hotel and Casino Corporation.

Having served his country honorably, Mr. Lewis is a Korean War veteran who attributes much of his success to his wife Evelyn to whom he has been married to for 52-years. They have three very successful children and a host of grandchildren.