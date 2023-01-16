We first met Colt on Law Enforcement Day last week, but today is an extra special day since it’s his first real day on the job.

Last Friday, the Cherry Hill Police Department held a Canine graduation ceremony, where dogs like Colt officially became real K-9 officers.

Colts partner, Officer Stephanie Carmolingo said, “I’m filled with pride and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. The last 16 weeks have been filled with tons of ups and downs but its been a really great learning experience and I was happy to go through it with my partner Colt.”

“Colt is cross-trained in patrol and explosives so he will be a critical asset to the community”, said Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf.

From all of us at PHL17, a huge congratulations to all the officers and their new K-9 partners!