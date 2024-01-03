Cherelle Parker was formally inaugurated on Tuesday as Philadelphia’s 100th and first female mayor.

Reports from The Inquirer say that Parker took the oath privately on Monday to avoid a potential gap in leadership. Due to the first Monday in January falling on New Year’s Day, the city could’ve faced 36 hours without a mayor.

Traditionally the mayoral inauguration takes place on the first Monday in January, but reports say the city council opted to move the ceremony to avoid conflicts with the Mummers Parade.

The former City Councilwoman made history Tuesday as she was sworn in during a ceremony at the Met Philadelphia.

Surrounded by family, friends, former mayors, and current U.S. and state legislators and officials, Parker spoke on her campaign promise: to make Philadelphia the “safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation that will provide access to economic opportunity for all.”

The mayor also laid out her action plan for her first 100 days in office.

Parker’s 100 Day Action Plan includes six pillars:

Public Safety

Clean and Green

Housing

Economic Opportunity

Education

Roundtables

On Tuesday, Parker declared a public safety emergency in Philadelphia, which directs new Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Managing Director Adam Thiel to develop plans to address public safety across the city.

The mayor said she also plans to work with Bethel on quality-of-life issues for the city including shoplifting, graffiti, illegal ATVs, and car theft.

Parker also signed three executive orders on Tuesday:

Declaring a public safety emergency in Philadelphia, and directing the Police Commissioner and Managing Director’s Office to develop comprehensive plans that address public safety across the city.

Making local government more visible, responsive, and effective in how it delivers services to citizens and constituents, Mayor Parker seeks a government that citizens can “see, touch, and feel.”

Expanding economic opportunity for residents of Philadelphia by removing barriers to city employment, including removing requirements for a college degree as a prerequisite for employment.

In her inaugural address, Parker said she plans to deploy more police officers into city streets with a focus on community policing.

Parker also emphasized her goals to close the open-air drug market in Kensington, clean up city neighborhoods, and expand business opportunities in the city.

The 100-Day Action Plan also includes developing a strategy for “instructive out-of-school programming and job opportunities for students that extend beyond regular school hours, from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm, throughout the year.”

The 51-year-old said that her team did a national search for members of her cabinet, but she found that the best candidates for the job happened to have worked in Philadelphia.

Parker served for 10 years as a state representative before her election to the City Council in 2015. She said she was a leader whose government experience would allow her to address gaping problems in the city.

Kenyatta Johnson was also sworn in on Tuesday as the new City Council President making him the second most powerful city official. This comes just 14 months after he was acquitted on federal corruption charges.

Parker ended her inauguration day at an Inaugural Celebration at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

View Parker’s full inaugural address below: